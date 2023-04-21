Cool and unsettled pattern ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Cooler than average conditions for late April are likely to persist through next week. We’ll also see an unsettled pattern that will bring occasional chances of showers and storms, but not necessarily severe weather.

We’ll be drying out and clearing out this evening and into tonight in the wake of the latest cold front. Temperatures will drop back into the 50s later this evening and eventually reach the mid to upper 40s by morning.

The weekend will start off with some sunshine, but look for some afternoon clouds to move in on Saturday. Temperatures will be pleasantly as we climb into the low to mid 70s for highs.

Clouds will thicken Saturday night and into Sunday. Some light rain or showers are likely to move through parts of the ArkLaTex during the day Sunday. The combination of the clouds and rain around will hold temperatures down with highs on Sunday only reaching the low 60s.

Some sun and dry weather are briefly back on Monday. Temperatures will only bounce back into the upper 60s for highs which is more than 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

A slow moving storm system will spread clouds back into the area starting on Tuesday. We’ll likely see off and on bouts of rain and storms through at least Thursday before starting to dry out again by next week. Temperatures will remain below average with highs mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s for highs and morning lows primarily in the 50s.

Have a great weekend!

