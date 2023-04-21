Child Abuse Awareness Lunch & Learn presented by National Safe Haven Alliance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health’s St. Mary Medical Center is holding a lunch and learn for Safe Haven education to help parents facing crisis pregnancy situations.

On April 22, at 11 a.m., for Safe Haven Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention month, a free lunch and learn event is being held to create awareness about child abuse and to help parents face crisis pregnancy situations at St. Mary’s Medical Center, 1 St Mary Place.

The nonprofit organization, Nation Safe Haven Alliance’s experts will be providing information about the LA Safe Haven law, and safe post-birth plans to ensure safety and prevent infant abandonment.

“We want parents to know that there is various options. We want to find out what your barriers are to parenting. Do you need resources? Do you need support? Do you need financial assistance? and, secondly, do you need temporary placement? Options like cradle care that adoption agencies offer and then do you need adoption resources,” says Gabbi Spurlock, a state representative for Safe Haven. " We can walk you through the process and get you connected with adoption agencies.”

In 2022, 2,600 child abuse cases were reported in the Shreveport area alone, so this event is to help make awareness of laws allowing parents to relinquish an unharmed infant to the staff at a hospital, fire department, or police station. This provides a safe alternative to abandonment.

Attendees will hear from parents who have happily adopted Safe Haven babies. Lunch will be provided at 11:30 a.m.

If you have more questions about the event, email Bonnie.hughes@ochsnerlsuhs.org or visit the Facebook Event page.

