Cajun Court hosts Justice Jacque’s Jewels’ community event

The Cajun Courts is hosting its first community service event! Families are being invited to participate.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a first of its kind; the Cajun Court is hosting its first community service event!

Families are invited to participate. The gathering will have non-profits, home lenders, senior focus and tech classes. Dr Rhonda and Justice Jacque sat down with KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego to talk about the gathering.

They discussed the following:

  • Who will be there
  • What can people expect
  • Time
  • Date
  • Location

