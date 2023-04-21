Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Arkansas’ unemployment rate falls to 3%

Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point, from...
Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point, from 3.2% in February to 3.0% in March.(Associated Press | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) -The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, in conjunction with the Bureau of Labor Statistics, announced Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point, from 3.2% in February to 3.0% in March.

According to Friday’s report, the United States jobless rate decreased one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.6% in February to 3.5% in March.

In March, Arkansas’ civilian labor force increased by 1,828. There were 4,661 more employed and 2,833 fewer unemployed Arkansans, leading to a drop in the unemployment rate.

Employment in the State has increased for six consecutive months. Arkansas’ labor force participation rate remained stable at 57.4% between February and March.

Compared to March 2022, there are 10,118 additional employed in Arkansas.

The unemployment rate is one-tenth of a percentage point lower, with 2,225 fewer unemployed Arkansans. The labor force participation rate is down two-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

Nonfarm payroll jobs in Arkansas rose 4,700 to total 1,350,900 in March. Leisure and Hospitality added 2,500 jobs, largely in accommodation and food services (+2,000). Jobs in Construction increased by 1,000, related to seasonal hiring.

Compared to March 2022, nonfarm payroll jobs are up 31,300. The largest gains were posted in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+7,800), Private Education and Health Services (+6,800), Leisure and Hospitality (+5,200), Construction (+3,600), and Manufacturing (+2,900).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a three-vehicle wreck April 20 on southbound U.S. Highway 171 near Hillside...
One person dies in 3-vehicle crash in DeSoto Parish
Bobby Barrick and Barbara Barrick
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against McCurtain Co. officials
Storms likely the rest of the day
Strong storms becoming likely this afternoon
LaDerrick Randle, DOB: 12/19/1990
Man wanted for attempted murder in Caddo Parish arrested in Bienville Parish
McCurtain County official resigns; more of the recording comes to light
New details arise from recording in which McCurtain officials discuss lynchings, hitman

Latest News

Louisiana 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal courtroom
Appellate judges question legality of DeSoto DA's LACE program
Drought impacts corn crop
Louisiana's 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal heard arguments May 22 on whether to reverse a lower...
Defamation case against Shreveport Mayor, CAO tossed out by Court of Appeal
How to advertise with KSLA News 12
Megan ACT Test