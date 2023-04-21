Another round of storms today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a very wet night across the ArkLaTex, we are seeing a brief break early this morning with just a few leftover showers. It’s a mild start to the day with temperatures already in the 60s.

By mid to late morning, more showers and storms will start to fire up as the main cold front advances southeast through the region. This final round of storms will then push southeast across most of the ArkLaTex through early to mid afternoon before finally exiting the area late in the day. A few of the storms today could still be strong with hail, wind and very heavy rainfall.

Highs this afternoon will be cooler with most places only reaching the low 70s.

Saturday is looking very nice behind this system with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid 70s. Enjoy it while you can though because things go downhill Sunday as a system moves in from Texas bringing widespread clouds along with scattered showers by afternoon. This will make for a rather chilly day with highs only in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Looking ahead to next week, it looks like a very cool pattern will continue for the ArkLaTex with highs each day at least 10 to 15 degrees below normal. It will also stay active with several more rain and storm chances starting Tuesday and lasting through Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

