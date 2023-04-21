Getting Answers
3-vehicle crash in Stonewall leads to death of 79-year-old man

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(KNOE)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police were called to a the scene of a deadly crash after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.

The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 171 at Hillside Circle.

Their investigation revealed a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Matthew Spillman was traveling south, approaching three stopped vehicles. One vehicle was stopped and unloaded a school bus with proper warning devices activated, the second vehicle, a 2018 Ford F-150, was stopped in the outside lane behind the school bus and the third vehicle, a 1977 Ford Bronco driven by 79-year-old Danny Miller, was stopped in the inside lane behind the school bus.

For reasons still under investigation, Spillman failed to stop and and hit the F-150, causing them to hit the Bronco. Miller was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene. No one else was injured.

Spillman was taken to the DeSoto Parish Jail and booked for vehicular homicide and careless operation. LSP says impairment is a suspected factor in the crash. Toxicology samples were collected from all drivers.

The crash remains under investigation.

