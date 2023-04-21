3 indicted in connection with 2 homicides

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Three Shreveporters, including two teens, have been indicted on murder charges.

The indictments were handed up Wednesday (April 19) by a Caddo grand jury.

Caleb Gray, 15, and Dakari Roberts, 17, are charged in connection with the slaying of Ahmadzion’dre Bailey. Shreveport police officers were investigating reports of gunfire Feb. 23 when they found the 19-year-old suffering from several bullet wounds on the pavement in the 3600 block of Michigan Boulevard.

He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital, where he died. His death marked the 13th homicide in Shreveport/Caddo Parish in 2023.

Gray’s case was transferred from juvenile court to Caddo District Court following a hearing.

Also, the grand jury indicted 20-year-old Michael Rachal in connection with the shooting death of Makaree Samone Rayson. The 21-year-old was found dead Sept. 7 in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. Her slaying marked the 38th homicide in Shreveport/Caddo Parish in 2022.

