Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

12-year-old girl dies following drive-by shooting in Connecticut

A 12-year-old girl died as a result of a shooting that left three other people hurt in Hartford.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 12-year-old girl died as a result of a shooting that left three other people hurt in Hartford.

Hartford police identified the victim as Secret Pierce of Hartford.

Mayor Luke Bronin planned to address the community at 11 a.m. Friday.

Authorities said the shooting happened in Hartford on Huntington Street just after 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Secret was found on scene, in a car, shot in the head and abdomen, and taken to the hospital in critical condition. She died at 7 a.m. on Friday.

“She was in a parked vehicle. There were three other males on the sidewalk that were hit, and she had nothing to do with it,” Hartford police said. “Very tragic, very unfortunate. sickening.”

An 18-year-old man was found on the scene on the sidewalk. He, too, suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said two other victims walked into an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was targeted; although the 12-year-old was not an intended target.

They said they have surveillance video of the shooting where a car was seen speeding down Huntington Street with someone firing shots from inside it.

They continue to break down the video to see how many shooters there were and to identify the specific vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a three-vehicle wreck April 20 on southbound U.S. Highway 171 near Hillside...
One person dies in 3-vehicle crash in DeSoto Parish
Bobby Barrick and Barbara Barrick
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against McCurtain Co. officials
Storms likely the rest of the day
Strong storms becoming likely this afternoon
LaDerrick Randle, DOB: 12/19/1990
Man wanted for attempted murder in Caddo Parish arrested in Bienville Parish
McCurtain County official resigns; more of the recording comes to light
New details arise from recording in which McCurtain officials discuss lynchings, hitman

Latest News

Community members say controversial recording not surprising
Community members say controversial recording not surprising
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of...
Manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin will be dismissed
LSU Shreveport
Four chosen as finalists for LSU chancellor
FILE - President Joe Biden is addressing environmental justice in remarks Friday.
Biden to sign order prioritizing ‘environmental justice’
Emergent said in a statement Thursday that it is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than...
Narcan maker aims for $50 over-the-counter price