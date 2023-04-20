Wrongful death lawsuit filed against McCurtain Co. officials

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - Barbara Barrick, the wife of a man who was killed while in the custody of McCurtain County Sheriff’s deputies, filed a wrongful death civil rights lawsuit against the McCurtain County Board of County Commissioners, McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, and several sheriff’s deputies and other parties.

The complaint alleges that McCurtain County Sheriff deputies found 45-year-old Bobby Barrick beaten and bound by a group of vigilantes at a convenience store March 13, 2022.

The lawsuit states that deputies handcuffed Barrick, and while he was restrained, unreasonable force was used, including the use of tasers. As deputies were removing him from the back of the vehicle, they were allegedly instructed to turn off their body-worn cameras.

While Barrick was restrained in handcuffs on the ground, deputies and a game warden with the Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife laid on top of him. It was determined that he was no longer breathing and had no pulse. Barrick then had a seizure and was transported to McCurtain Memorial Hospital. He was placed on a ventilator and transported to Paris Regional Medical Center for additional treatment.

He died five days later.

Much of the controversy surrounding the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office and county commissioners stems from public records requests made by reporters with the McCurtain County Gazette-News regarding Barrick’s death. These requests were subsequently delayed or denied outright by McCurtain County officials. Bruce Willingham, publisher of the News-Gazette, left a recording device in a meeting between the sheriff and county commissioners. The recording picked up a wide range of outrageous comments which have since become national news.

