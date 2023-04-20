Strong storms becoming likely this afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a warm and breezy start to the day across the region with wake up temperatures already near 70 for many. As we head into the afternoon, storms will start to fire up across much of east Texas and southeast Oklahoma as a strong cold front approaches from the northwest. These storms will then increase and spread east into much of the ArkLaTex by early evening with large hail, damaging wind and very heavy rain the main threats.

Before the rain arrives, it will be another warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s along and south of I-20. It will stay cooler to the northwest where storms will arrive first with highs here in the 70s.

Storms will continue well into the night but the severe threat will diminish after midnight. Heavy rain will continue though and could pose a flash flooding threat for some areas.

For Friday, the cold front will continue to work it’s way south and it no longer appears like we will have a second round of severe weather. Instead, just spotty showers and storms can be expected for a majority of the day before ending by early evening. It will be turning much cooler behind the front with highs only in the 60s and low 70s.

Saturday is actually looking pretty decent right now with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures rebounding slightly into the mid 70s.

Clouds increase for Sunday along with a slight chance of rain and it will turn even cooler with temperatures struggling to get out of the low 60s.

Temperatures will stay well below average on Monday with highs again only in the 60s.

The next storm system will move into the ArkLaTex Tuesday and Wednesday bringing another round of widespread showers and storms.

Temperatures throughout all of next week will continue to run below normal with no signs of any big warmth anytime soon.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

