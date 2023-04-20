Getting Answers
Scattered storms bring a severe weather risk into this evening

By Jeff Castle
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of the ArkLaTex until 9pm.

Scattered storms will bring a risk of severe weather through the early to mid-evening hours. Large hail and damaging wind are the main threats, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The threat for severe weather will taper off by midnight although some additional rain and storms may pass through overnight. Temperatures tonight will settle back into the low to mid 60s. The chance for rain is around 80%.

Another batch of showers and storms will move through the area on Friday as a cold front pushes through the ArkLaTex. A severe storm or 2 is possible, but the overall severe weather risk looks low. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s north to mid and upper 70s south before some cooler weather settles in toward the end of the afternoon.

We’ll head into the weekend on a dry note. Saturday looks partly cloudy and pleasant. After a start around 50 in the morning we’ll warm into the low to mid 70s by afternoon.

Clouds will increase on Sunday with a few showers possible by afternoon. Temperatures will turn cooler with afternoon highs only in the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures are likely to remain cooler than average for late April through next week. Daytime highs will mostly be in the upper 60s to low 70s with morning lows in the 50s. Some more rain and storms are likely at times with Tuesday and Wednesday looking wettest at this time.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

