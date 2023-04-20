One person dies in 3-vehicle crash in DeSoto Parish

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) — One person died in a three-vehicle wreck in northern DeSoto Parish.

It occurred about 3:45 p.m. Thursday (April 20) on southbound U.S. Highway 171 near Hillside Circle in Stonewall.

Two vehicles had stopped for a school bus that was letting children off, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.

A third vehicle failed to stop. It hit one of the stopped vehicles with a glancing blow and the other stopped vehicle fairly directly, resulting in the fatality, he said.

The school bus was not involved in the wreck.

The crash is being investigated by Louisiana State Police.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.