One person dies in 3-vehicle crash in DeSoto Parish

Two vehicles had stopped for a school bus but the third one didn’t, sheriff says
One person died in a three-vehicle wreck April 20 on southbound U.S. Highway 171 near Hillside...
One person died in a three-vehicle wreck April 20 on southbound U.S. Highway 171 near Hillside Circle in Stonewall.(Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Caroline Salter)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) — One person died in a three-vehicle wreck in northern DeSoto Parish.

It occurred about 3:45 p.m. Thursday (April 20) on southbound U.S. Highway 171 near Hillside Circle in Stonewall.

Two vehicles had stopped for a school bus that was letting children off, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.

A third vehicle failed to stop. It hit one of the stopped vehicles with a glancing blow and the other stopped vehicle fairly directly, resulting in the fatality, he said.

The school bus was not involved in the wreck.

The crash is being investigated by Louisiana State Police.

