Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sahara Desert

This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar...
This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager) solar observation satellite.(NASA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – An old NASA satellite that studied the sun for more than a decade fell to Earth over the Sahara Desert, the space agency reported Thursday.

NASA officials said they have received no reports of damage or injury so far from the reentry, which occurred in the wee hours of the morning in Sudan.

Most of the 660-pound satellite, called RHESSI, was expected to burn up while plummeting through the atmosphere. But experts anticipated some pieces would survive and slam into the ground.

Launched in 2002, RHESSI was turned off in 2018 following a communication problem. Before falling silent, it studied solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun.

RHESSI stands for the Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday
Montrey McNeil, DOB: 12/10/1998
POLICE: Man busted with machine gun, 50 lbs of marijuana
ArkLaTex store fears supply issues shortage
Supply issues, new ordinance impacting the mom-and-pop liquor stores in Shreveport
McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy
Okla. Sheriffs’ Assoc. suspends McCurtain sheriff, others amid investigation into alleged threatening & racist remarks
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

Firefighters battle flames on Shattalon Drive
Firefighters battle flames on Shattalon Drive
Q&A following wrongful death lawsuit announcement against McCurtain Co. officials
Q&A following wrongful death lawsuit announcement against McCurtain Co. officials
LIVE: Wrongful death lawsuit announced against McCurtain Co. officials
LIVE: Wrongful death lawsuit announced against McCurtain Co. officials
McCurtain County leaders face wrongful death lawsuit
McCurtain County leaders face wrongful death lawsuit
President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at International Union of Operating...
Biden 2024 campaign announcement coming as soon as next week