Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

New federal law allows rollover of unused 529 funds into retirement account

Rules vary from state to state
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - If you are one of the almost 16 million people who have funded a 529 college savings account, you could soon be able to roll any leftover money into a retirement plan. 

The SECURE 2.0 Act, which became law in December 2022, changed the 529 account rules to allow up to $35,000 to be rolled over into a Roth IRA. The change will begin in 2024.

However, Robert Farrington, founder of The College Investor, said the rules are very strict. 

“It is only for the beneficiary, not the account owner. However, you can change the beneficiary on these accounts,” explained Farrington. “So, let’s say you have more than $35,000 in the 529 plan. Then you change the beneficiary, and you can put it into another child, or the beneficiary could actually be yourself.”  

It’s important to note that you still have to abide by the Roth contribution limits, which are $6,500-$7,500 per year. So, it might take five or six years to move all the money into the account.  

Additionally, you can only move contributions that have been in an account for more than five years.  

Farrington cautioned that every state is different and has their own 529 plan rules.  

“So even though Congress now allows the roll over from a 529 plan to a Roth IRA, your state might not,” he explained. “And I think people need to remember that. Plus, every state is going to have to pass new rules to make this comply with their existing rules.” 

You can review your state’s 529 plan here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday
Montrey McNeil, DOB: 12/10/1998
POLICE: Man busted with machine gun, 50 lbs of marijuana
ArkLaTex store fears supply issues shortage
Supply issues, new ordinance impacting the mom-and-pop liquor stores in Shreveport
McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy
Okla. Sheriffs’ Assoc. suspends McCurtain sheriff, others amid investigation into alleged threatening & racist remarks
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

Firefighters battle flames on Shattalon Drive
Firefighters battle flames on Shattalon Drive
Q&A following wrongful death lawsuit announcement against McCurtain Co. officials
Q&A following wrongful death lawsuit announcement against McCurtain Co. officials
LIVE: Wrongful death lawsuit announced against McCurtain Co. officials
LIVE: Wrongful death lawsuit announced against McCurtain Co. officials
McCurtain County leaders face wrongful death lawsuit
McCurtain County leaders face wrongful death lawsuit
U.S. Marshals are looking for 36-year-old Aaron Parsons in connection to a carjacking that...
Man accused of carjacking double amputee, leaving him on train tracks pleads not guilty