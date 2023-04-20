New details arise from recording in which McCurtain officials discuss lynchings, hitman

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — KSLA now has downloaded and listened to more of the recording published by the McCurtain County Gazette-News in which several officials are caught discussing killing reporters and lynching Black people.

The conversation was had March 6 and reportedly involved Sheriff Kevin Clardy, now-former County Commissioner Mark Jennings, Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix and sheriff’s Capt. Alicia Manning.

Following is a transcript the Gazette-News provided of one excerpt of the conversation:

Jennings: “I know where two big deep holes are here if you ever need them.”

Sheriff: “I’ve got an excavator.”

Jennings: “Well, these are already pre-dug.”

The newspaper says those comments refer to the planned burial of two of its reporters, father and son Bruce and Chris Willinham.

The Gazette-News also says the following transcript from the audio is those officials discussing hiring a hitman to allegedly kill the two reporters.

Manning: “Yeah, but here’s the reality. If a hair on his wife’s head, Chris Willingham’s head or any of those people that really were behind that, if any hair on their head got touched by anybody, who would be the bad guy.”

The audio was recorded by Bruce Willingham after a county commission meeting.

In the audio, the Gazette-News claims, Jennings and Clardy can be heard joking about lynching.

Jennings: “If it was back in the day, when that when Alan Marshton would take a damn Black guy and whoop their *** and throw him in the cell? I’d run for **** sheriff.”

Clardy: “Yeah. Well, It’s not like that no more.”

Jennings: “I know. Take them down to Mud Creek and hang them up with a **** rope. But you can’t do that anymore. They got more rights than we got.”

Also on the recording, the sheriff, Jennings and others can be heard laughing about house fire victim Dannette Stowe, referring to her remains as barbecue.

Heather: They really fall apart when they’re burnt?

Larry: Yeah. You never had barbecue?

Sheriff: That’s another thing.

Heather: Yeah?

Larry: Same thing.

Beck: I’m hungry.

(talking over each other)

Sheriff: So we get her in the body bag and Kyler goes, you do know what we gotta do now, right? Faith goes, no, what? He goes, you gotta preheat the oven 350 degrees, leave her in there for 15 minutes. And she went (vomit sounds) (laughter). Bless her heart. It was … and then the medical examiner asked her, said hey we’re fixing to go eat. And he looked her in the face and said you wanna go with me and go eat barbecue? (big laughter)

The Gazette-News says that the release of the audio is part of a series the publication is creating and that the full audio recording will be released at the end of the series.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.