Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Michelin recalls snow tires that don’t have enough traction

The company says initial tire testing was done with the wrong tire pressure.
The company says initial tire testing was done with the wrong tire pressure.(FDA/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 snow tires in the U.S. because they don’t have enough traction to work in all snowy conditions.

The recall covers certain Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires that Michelin says don’t meet U.S. safety standards. The tire maker says in documents posted Thursday by safety regulators that tires without sufficient traction can increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the tires at no cost to owners. Owners will get interim notification letters starting June 12. They’ll get another letter once the replacements are available.

The company says initial tire testing was done with the wrong tire pressure. Later tests by Michelin discovered the problem.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has posted a document with the tire sizes on its website.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montrey McNeil, DOB: 12/10/1998
POLICE: Man busted with machine gun, 50 lbs of marijuana
ArkLaTex store fears supply issues shortage
Supply issues, new ordinance impacting the mom-and-pop liquor stores in Shreveport
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Logansport High School
Logansport High says potential threat ‘being handled’; new statement released by sheriff’s office

Latest News

Xaviera Steele
Teacher and student charged in fight at N.C. high school
A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway at a...
Suspect in deadly Maine shootings to appear in court
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on...
Biden delivers remarks at leaders’ forum on climate
Damaged buildings, debris, downed trees are seen in Shawnee, Okla. after the town was rocked by...
Storms destroy buildings in Oklahoma town
KSLA takes the LEAP!
KSLA Morning Crew takes the LEAP!