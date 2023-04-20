Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Man wanted for attempted murder in Caddo Parish arrested in Bienville Parish

LaDerrick Randle, DOB: 12/19/1990
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RINGGOLD, La. (KSLA) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Caddo Parish was arrested in Bienville Parish on Wednesday, April 19, the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

Officials there say they were called out to the Bienville II Apartments in Ringgold to arrest a wanted person, LaDerrick Randle, 32.

The sheriff’s office says Randle was taken into custody without incident; he was reportedly armed with a semiautomatic pistol when he was arrested. Officials say he also had meth and a pipe on his person.

Randle was wanted out of Caddo Parish for allegedly shooting a woman back in August of 2022. The victim was shot multiple times and had serious injuries.

As a result of his arrest, Randle is facing drug and weapon charges, as well as a charge of second-degree battery out of Claiborne Parish. He’s also being charged with attempted second-degree murder as a fugitive out of Caddo Parish.

Randle, who lives in Shreveport, was booked into the Bienville Parish Jail.

