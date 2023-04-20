Habitual sex offender to serve 40 years for committing lewd act against young girl

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 39-year-old man will spend the next four decades in jail after committing a lewd act against a sleeping 10-year-old girl.

Joshua Lee Masters, 39, was convicted in February. After a habitual offender hearing, District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. determined Masters could be sentenced as a fourth felony offender, meaning his sentence could range from 25 to 50 years. He was then sentenced to 40 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. After he gets out of prison, he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Back on Feb. 7, a jury unanimously found Masters guilty of indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13. Back on Sept. 28, 2021, the DA’s office says Masters was found by in the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl masturbating to the girl’s exposed behind. Officials say the girl had taken melatonin to go to sleep that night and that Masters waited until the girl and her mother fell asleep before sneaking into the girl’s room.

The child, her mother, and the officer who investigated the case testified in court. The jury deliberated for about an hour before delivering the verdict.

Masters, who was already a registered sex offender, was previously convicted of rape by instrumentation on an unconscious victim. This happened in Bryan County, Okla.

