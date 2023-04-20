Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Habitual sex offender to serve 40 years for committing lewd act against young girl

Joshua Lee Masters, DOB: 8/12/1983
Joshua Lee Masters, DOB: 8/12/1983(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 39-year-old man will spend the next four decades in jail after committing a lewd act against a sleeping 10-year-old girl.

Joshua Lee Masters, 39, was convicted in February. After a habitual offender hearing, District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. determined Masters could be sentenced as a fourth felony offender, meaning his sentence could range from 25 to 50 years. He was then sentenced to 40 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. After he gets out of prison, he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Back on Feb. 7, a jury unanimously found Masters guilty of indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13. Back on Sept. 28, 2021, the DA’s office says Masters was found by in the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl masturbating to the girl’s exposed behind. Officials say the girl had taken melatonin to go to sleep that night and that Masters waited until the girl and her mother fell asleep before sneaking into the girl’s room.

The child, her mother, and the officer who investigated the case testified in court. The jury deliberated for about an hour before delivering the verdict.

Masters, who was already a registered sex offender, was previously convicted of rape by instrumentation on an unconscious victim. This happened in Bryan County, Okla.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday
Montrey McNeil, DOB: 12/10/1998
POLICE: Man busted with machine gun, 50 lbs of marijuana
ArkLaTex store fears supply issues shortage
Supply issues, new ordinance impacting the mom-and-pop liquor stores in Shreveport
McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy
Okla. Sheriffs’ Assoc. suspends McCurtain sheriff, others amid investigation into alleged threatening & racist remarks
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

Firefighters battle flames on Shattalon Drive
Firefighters battle flames on Shattalon Drive
Q&A following wrongful death lawsuit announcement against McCurtain Co. officials
Q&A following wrongful death lawsuit announcement against McCurtain Co. officials
Teens indicted for Feb. 23 deadly shooting
Teens indicted for Feb. 23 deadly shooting
Man charged in woman's 2022 death
Man charged in woman's 2022 death
LIVE: Wrongful death lawsuit announced against McCurtain Co. officials
LIVE: Wrongful death lawsuit announced against McCurtain Co. officials