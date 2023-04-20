Getting Answers
The Good Stuff: Angel in the Cavs Outfield

No adversity cuts as deep as the loss of a member of your baseball family
By Doug Warner
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Baseball fans call it America’s pastime.

But for many who’ve played the game, they know it comes with a lifetime of life lessons.

Lessons about proper preparation, patience and overcoming adversity.

And no adversity cuts as deep as the loss of a member of your baseball family.

In this Good Stuff, yet another chapter is written by the Calvary Baptist Cavaliers, who wrote the playbook on managing adversity after the loss of the angel in their outfield, the late Lane Mangum.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

