Byrd student charged with terrorizing after allegedly making threat on Instagram

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A student at C.E. Byrd High School has been arrested for allegedly threatening to hurt someone at school.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, April 20 not long after the first bell rang, detective arrested the student for reportedly threatening gun violence at school via a social media post. Sheriff’s office officials say the threat was reported by another student who saw the post on Instagram.

Detectives were able to determine who made the threat, and contacted that student and their mother. Authorities say the teen was arrested with the mother present. The student reportedly admitted to posting the threatening message because they were angry at a teacher.

The student was charged with terrorizing and released into the custody of their parent. The student is also suspended from the school pending a hearing.

