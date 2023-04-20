Bossier councilman donates raised garden beds to residents of senior living facility

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Just looking at a green space can help people unwind. Gardening has been known to lower stress and anxiety.

One resident at Holy Cross Villas in Bossier City knows all too well about those benefits; she wanted a way to share her knowledge with others, but didn’t know who to ask for help.

Residents at Holy Cross Villas were surprised when they received an act of kindness from an unexpected individual.

“We all like to garden, and I was trying to figure out some way of getting us some raised beds, but I didn’t know who to call,” said Debra Gray.

Gray has been gardening in her patio space for some time, using anything she can get her hands on. Wanting to expand so others could enjoy the hobby, she decided to call Bossier City Councilman Vince Maggio, who represents District 5, to see if he knew of some resources.

Bossier City Councilman Vince Maggio donated money to have raised garden beds installed at Holy Cross Villas. (KSLA)

“And it ended up that he ended up doing it for us,” Gray said.

Two weeks later, Maggio bought the wood and had a carpenter begin building the beds.

“Bought the wood from Home Depot, Wolmanized wood, and he built the four tomato boxes, three by five, and they are about three foot high, and they love them, and they can just walk up to them in a wheelchair or a walker and just plant stuff, and they really fell in love with it,” Councilman Maggio said.

Residents got busy planting a variety of vegetables and fruits, including watermelon, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and beans, some of which have already started to sprout. One resident says she has been so happy to tend to the garden and can’t wait to taste her harvest.

“We are going to eat them first, but we will give them to other people here too and let them enjoy some of it,” said Vera Meyer, a resident of Holy Cross Villas.

For Maggio, he says giving back is a way of life.

“It makes us feel good inside, when you put a smile on it, it goes back to your heart, and we love helping people,” he said.

What appears to be just a garden to some means so much more for others.

“He just don’t know how much we appreciate it,” Gray said.

“We will just watch them grow every day,” Meyer said.

Many of the residents are now getting out and venturing to the garden. Councilman Maggio says he hopes to come by and share a tomato with them when they are ready.

