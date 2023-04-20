Getting Answers
Bossier City man arrested for Ringgold drive-by shooting death

A man allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting death on Easter Sunday has been arrested.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting death on Easter Sunday has been arrested.

On April 19, the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) announced the arrest of a Bossier City man, Mekhi Weathers, 20, by the Bossier Police Department for alleged involvement in a shooting this Easter.

Weathers allegedly shot Javaski D. Jackson in a drive-by shooting at the Ringgold Apartment complex. The victim was transported to a Shreveport hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The arrest follows an investigation led by the Ringgold Police Department, with assistance from the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Weathers has been charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Bienville SO Jail with no bond.

