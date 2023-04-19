Getting Answers
Woman arrested for allegedly breaking in home, threatening residents

Michelle Berg
Michelle Berg(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman was arrested in connection to a home invasion on April 17.

Shreveport police responded to a home in the 1600 block of Gentilly Drive just before 10 p.m. in regards to a burglary call. The caller told dispatchers that a woman entered his home and was threatening to shoot the residents.

Arriving officers discovered Michelle Berg entered the home without consent, threatened the victim and damaged property. She was arrested for two counts of home invasion and one count of property damage.

