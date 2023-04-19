Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Warmer with more sunshine today

By Matt Jones
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off mostly clear and comfortable across the region this morning with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. As we head through the day, we’ll see a lot more sunshine than we had on Tuesday and this will allow temperatures to climb quickly into the mid 80s by afternoon. It will also be breezy at times with a south wind at 10-20 mph.

For Thursday, it will be another warm and breezy day with temperatures again climbing into the mid 80s. After a quiet start, storms will start to develop by afternoon as a a strong cold front approaches from the northwest. Storms will then continue well into Thursday evening before gradually diminishing overnight. Severe weather will be possible with any storms that develop and right now, hail and damaging wind appear to be the primary threats.

Another round of storms will be likely on Friday as the cold front very slowly pushes southeast through the ArkLaTex. Once again, a few of these could turn severe with hail and wind the main threats along with locally heavy rainfall. It will be turning cooler areawide with highs mainly in the 70s.

Saturday actually looks like a decent day with sunshine returning and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Clouds return for Sunday along with the chance of a few showers by afternoon. It will be a chilly day for April with highs struggling to reach the low to mid 60s.

The cooler than average temperatures will continue into early next week with another round of rain and storms possible by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy
Okla. Sheriffs’ Assoc. suspends sheriff, others amid investigation into alleged threatening, racist remarks
More than a hundred people gathered outside the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office Monday, April...
Hundreds gather at McCurtain Co. Sheriff’s Office to call for resignation of sheriff, others over recording of threatening comments
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby Ridge after he was sent home from daycare on Friday...
Family relieved after scary baby swap at daycare
The Red River Bank in downtown Shreveport was robbed the morning of April 17, 2023.
Red River Bank in downtown Shreveport robbed Monday morning
Claude Capers
Man wanted for alleged rape of 5-year-old

Latest News

Much warmer day ahead
Matt's morning weather update
Staying warm through Thursday, cool down on the way
Severe weather threat returns later this week
Severe weather returns
Jeff's Tuesday evening weather update
Staying warm through Thursday, cool down on the way
Austin's Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update