Warmer with more sunshine today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off mostly clear and comfortable across the region this morning with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. As we head through the day, we’ll see a lot more sunshine than we had on Tuesday and this will allow temperatures to climb quickly into the mid 80s by afternoon. It will also be breezy at times with a south wind at 10-20 mph.

For Thursday, it will be another warm and breezy day with temperatures again climbing into the mid 80s. After a quiet start, storms will start to develop by afternoon as a a strong cold front approaches from the northwest. Storms will then continue well into Thursday evening before gradually diminishing overnight. Severe weather will be possible with any storms that develop and right now, hail and damaging wind appear to be the primary threats.

Another round of storms will be likely on Friday as the cold front very slowly pushes southeast through the ArkLaTex. Once again, a few of these could turn severe with hail and wind the main threats along with locally heavy rainfall. It will be turning cooler areawide with highs mainly in the 70s.

Saturday actually looks like a decent day with sunshine returning and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Clouds return for Sunday along with the chance of a few showers by afternoon. It will be a chilly day for April with highs struggling to reach the low to mid 60s.

The cooler than average temperatures will continue into early next week with another round of rain and storms possible by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

