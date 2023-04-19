Twin babies allegedly abused; parents arrested after one died

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The parents of six-week-old twins are in police custody after one of the babies was found dead in a bassinet.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Southfork Avenue in Baton Rouge Friday, April 14, where they met the twin’s parents, Brandee Williams, 26, and Darryl Richardson, 24.

The pair told East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies that they’d put one of the twins down for a nap after he became fussy and, later, were unable to wake him for a feeding, according to charging documents.

An autopsy revealed hemorrhaging on the infant’s skull, scalp, and eyes which were consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Child protection agents removed the surviving twin from the home and had the baby examined at a hospital where doctors discovered skull fractures.

At this time, Williams and Richardson face two counts of Second-Degree Cruelty to Juveniles. Additional charges are pending an official cause of death issued by the coroner.

