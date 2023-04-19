Getting Answers
Teen will spend quarter century in prison for shooting gas station employee

Officers got the call just before midnight on April 6 to the Circle K near the corner of...
Officers got the call just before midnight on April 6 to the Circle K near the corner of Jefferson Paige Road and Pines Road. That’s in the Western Hills area of Shreveport.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager who pleaded guilty to attempted murder will spend the next 25 years in prison for his crime.

On Tuesday, April 18, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Omarion Goodwin, 18, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder for a shooting that happened back in early April of 2022 at the Circle K in the 6300 block of Jefferson Paige Road near the corner of Pines Road.

PREVIOUS VIDEO

Goodwin was 17 at the time of the shooting. He was prosecuted as an adult.

The DA’s office says during the shooting, Goodwin wore a ski mask covering his face and was armed with a .22 caliber pistol. The gas station employee was behind the counter eating when Goodwin showed up. The DA’s office says Goodwin shot the victim in the head and left shoulder several times before running away.

The victim was found a short time later by customers, lying in a pool of blood; he was conscious, but unresponsive, the DA says. The victim was taken to a local hospital and survived his injuries.

Goodwin was turned in by one of his parents, and made a full confession, the DA says. Police found the gun used in the shooting and the clothing he was wearing the day of the shooting.

Goodwin will serve his sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. He was sentenced by District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.

