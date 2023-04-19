Severe storms possible tomorrow, Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Happy Wednesday! Warmer temperatures are expected today with highs eventually rising into the mid and upper-80s for some in the ArkLaTex. The cloud cover is expected to melt away as we head deeper into the afternoon, however, there still is a minor shower chance present thanks to incoming moisture. The southerly wind is the reason for the moisture and it will be breezy throughout the afternoon with wind speeds likely exceeding 15 miles per hour at times. Temperatures will stay warm going into the evening hours, with the 70s holding on through 11 PM.

For Thursday, it will be another warm and breezy day with temperatures again climbing into the mid-80s. After a quiet start, storms will start to develop by afternoon as a strong cold front approaches from the northwest. Storms will then continue well into Thursday evening before gradually diminishing overnight. Severe weather will be possible with any storms that develop and right now, hail and damaging wind appear to be the primary threats.

Another round of storms will likely be on Friday as the cold front slowly pushes southeast through the ArkLaTex. Once again, a few of these could turn severe with hail and wind the main threats along with locally heavy rainfall. It will be turning cooler areawide with highs mainly in the 70s.

