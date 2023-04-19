Getting Answers
Search for possibly stolen goods turns up items that could be used to make explosives

Authorities said they found fuses, springs and other objects
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Authorities went in search of possibly stolen goods and found items that could be used to make explosives.

It happened about 11 a.m. Tuesday (April 18) at a residence in the 900 block of Brackin Street in Minden, Webster Sheriff Jason Parker told KSLA News 12.

Minden police officers and Webster sheriff’s deputies had gone to the residence to do a knock and talk. At some point, a juvenile bolted but was captured.

Authorities said a search of the home turned up fuses, springs and other objects. Investigators notified ATF and Louisiana State Police. LSP hazardous materials handlers were called out to assess the situation.

Meantime, the juvenile and his mother were taken to the Minden police station for questioning.

