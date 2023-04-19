READI Partners to host Earth Day event for community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A real estate holding company will be hosting a free community Earth Day celebration on Saturday.

The Earth Day event will be held on Saturday, April 22 at the corner of E 63rd and Lexington Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

READI Partners is a real estate holding company that aims to develop thriving communities with stylish, quality housing that is affordable for tenants. They turn neglected and under-utilized properties in the Shreveport-Bossier, La area into quality housing. Their goal is to boost property values without displacing members of the community.

At the event, attendees can expect the following:

A special visit from Shreveport Green who will provide educational material and tools on the importance of recycling, proper waste disposal, and how to be a great neighbor

Snacks and refreshments

TONS of beautiful plants to take home. Tropicals, annuals, vegetables, perennials and more

Commemorative (and reusable) tote bags

Special treats for the kids

Everything is free, but giveaways are first come, first serve and only while supplies last.

The Facebook event link can be found here.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.