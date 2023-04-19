Getting Answers
READI Partners to host Earth Day event for community

READI Partners purchased a duplex on Lexington Avenue in 2021, and it has become the...
By Alexandria Savage
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A real estate holding company will be hosting a free community Earth Day celebration on Saturday.

The Earth Day event will be held on Saturday, April 22 at the corner of E 63rd and Lexington Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

READI Partners is a real estate holding company that aims to develop thriving communities with stylish, quality housing that is affordable for tenants. They turn neglected and under-utilized properties in the Shreveport-Bossier, La area into quality housing. Their goal is to boost property values without displacing members of the community.

At the event, attendees can expect the following:

  • A special visit from Shreveport Green who will provide educational material and tools on the importance of recycling, proper waste disposal, and how to be a great neighbor
  • Snacks and refreshments
  • TONS of beautiful plants to take home. Tropicals, annuals, vegetables, perennials and more
  • Commemorative (and reusable) tote bags
  • Special treats for the kids

Everything is free, but giveaways are first come, first serve and only while supplies last.

The Facebook event link can be found here.

