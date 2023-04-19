POLICE: Man busted with machine gun, 50 lbs of marijuana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after reportedly being found in possession of a gun that had been altered to be fully automatic.

The Shreveport Police Department says on April 17, a search warrant was executed at a house in the 3100 block of Knight Street. During the search, Montrey McNeil, 24, was reportedly found to be in possession of a gun and more than 50 lbs of marijuana.

Police say the gun had been altered to be fully automatic. SPD also says McNeil should not have had a gun at all due to him being a convicted felon.

McNeil is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a machine gun.

