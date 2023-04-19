Oklahoma NAACP president wants sheriff gone after controversy surrounding racist, threatening recording

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The NAACP is calling for the resignation of the sheriff of McCurtain County and other county officials over a recording that recently surfaced.

“If they do not resign, we are going to continue to take action to protest and march until they do resign,” said Anthony Douglas, president of the Oklahoma NAACP.

The state organization has gotten involved in the situation with McCurtain County involving Sheriff Kevin Clardy, Commissioner Mark Jennings, and other officials who were recorded making statements about lynching Black people in Mud Creak.

“I think a grand jury is needed to investigate this because there may be some other underlying issues we don’t know about of criminal activity,” Douglas said.

Douglas says they’re also asking for the Department of Justice to come in and further investigate the Mud Creek area.

“And let’s look for grave sites. If a county commissioner appears to have that much information, then there is really something must be going on out there. How many Black bodies have been hung out there? How many bodies buried out there?” Douglas questioned.

The audio recording came from the McCurtain Gazette-News. A sheriff’s office statement claims the recording was altered before being published.

“Rather the recording was legitimate or not is the content of what was said is legitimate,” Douglas said.

Douglas says if all those involved do not resign, the NAACP will also ask Oklahoma state legislators to defund McCurtain County government offices, including the sheriff’s office.

“The sheriff must go as well his credibility to participate in such activity is dangerous. He’s got to go,” Douglas said.

