National Work Zone Awareness Week prioritizes worker safety in roadway construction zones

By Brittney Hazelton and Michael Barnes
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Reporter Michael Barnes puts his safety vest on and goes live at a Shreveport roadway construction zone to find out how you can keep safe.

From April 17 until the 21 is National Work Zone Awareness Week, a week dedicated to bringing awareness to the importance of worker safety in roadway construction zones.

A work zone is defined by the federal Department of Transportation as a work zone in an area of highway with construction, maintenance, or utility work activities. The zones are typically marked by signs, channelizing devices, barriers, pavement parking, and/or work vehicles.

According to the American Traffic Safety Services (ATSS) Foundation, a nonprofit supporting loved ones impacted by work zone accidents, more than 1,600 names have been included in their National Work Zone Memorial. Each person was killed in work zones, including work zone workers, motorists, pedestrians, law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics, and children.

Louisiana’s Department of Transportation tells us that over 1000 people were killed in work zone-related incidents, 17 from Louisiana.

How to stay safe for yourself and others when approaching a work zone:

  • Slow down
  • Put down any distraction
  • Follow posted signs
  • Be alert
  • Remain calm as you are going through the zone
  • Don’t drive impaired

