McCurtain Co. officials under fire for alleged remarks about African Americans, deceased fire victim & reporters

A large protest was held Monday morning (April 17) outside the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - A county commission meeting was held on March 6, and in this meeting, McCurtain County officials allegedly made racist and mocking comments.

The following statements could be heard in the recording:

“If it was back in the day when Alan Marshton would take a damn black guy and whoop their *** and throw him in the call? I’d run for *** sheriff. Yeah, Well, it’s not like that no more. I know, take them down to mud creek and hang them up with a damn rope, but you can’t do that no more. They got more rights than us.”

Comments like this could were heard from a Mccurtain County sheriff, District 2 commissioner, investigator, and jail administrator.

Along with making comments about lynchings, they were also allegedly recorded joking about burying two McCurtain Gazette reporters. In the audio conversation recorded, you can hear them discuss house fire victim Dannette Stowe, comparing her remains to barbeque.

Stowe died in a house fire in McCurtain County earlier this year. Her close friend says she was disturbed by the alleged comments.

“They were talking about going to eat BBQ after they picked her body up that it was falling apart. That’s what aggravated me the most,” Amy, Stowe’s friend, said.

Gazette reporter Brian Willingham is one of the two reporters that was threatened in the recording. Willingham’s attorney released this statement, saying in part:

“While they are thankful for the wide attention the story has received, they look forward to the day when they can continue to report the news and not be the news.”

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s office also released a statement stating that the audio has been “altered” and illegally obtained.

