McCurtain Co. commissioner recorded making racist, threatening comments resigns

Commissioner Mark Jennings
Commissioner Mark Jennings(ballotready.org)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - A county commissioner who was reportedly recorded making racist and threatening remarks after a recent commission meeting has now resigned after numerous parties called for him to step down, the mayor of Idabel confirms.

Commissioner Mark Jennings, who represents District 2, reportedly handed in his resignation the morning of Wednesday, April 19. This comes just a few days after a controversial recording of him and others, including the sheriff of McCurtain County, was made public. On the recording, those involved could be heard making racist comments about lynching, talking about hiring hitmen to kill two local reporters, and making fun of a woman who was killed in a fire, referring to her as “BBQ.”

The others recorded were Investigator Alicia Manning and Trust Administrator Larry Hendrix.

Sheriff Kevin Clardy, who was also heard on the recording, was suspended from the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association Tuesday.

