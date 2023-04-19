Logansport High says potential threat ‘being handled’

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Logansport High School says they were made aware of a potential threat on Tuesday, April 18.

According to the school’s Facebook post, the potential threat was made by a student and parents and law enforcement were notified.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office says the student who made the threat doesn’t have the capability “to do such a thing.” As of Wednesday, April 19, they say the student is not on campus and will not return until the investigation is complete.

DPSO says there is limited access to the school’s campus, there is a sheriff present on the premises and their 911 command center has live cameras monitoring the school.

In response to concerns over alleged threats made toward Logansport High School: Things on Facebook spread like wildfire, and very quickly at that. Unfortunately, this can cause a lot of worry among parents. As parents ourselves, we empathize with your concerns and understand your desire for immediate answers. Right now, we just want to assure the parents of students at Logansport High School that our office is aware and actively investigating the comments/remarks that have sparked those concerns. When we have further information to provide we will post it here. We thank you for your patience as we take every precaution in this investigation.

KSLA reached out to school directly for comment and are awaiting a response.

