Logansport High says potential threat ‘being handled’

Logansport High School
Logansport High School(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Logansport High School says they were made aware of a potential threat on Tuesday, April 18.

According to the school’s Facebook post, the potential threat was made by a student and parents and law enforcement were notified.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office says the student who made the threat doesn’t have the capability “to do such a thing.” As of Wednesday, April 19, they say the student is not on campus and will not return until the investigation is complete.

DPSO says there is limited access to the school’s campus, there is a sheriff present on the premises and their 911 command center has live cameras monitoring the school.

KSLA reached out to school directly for comment and are awaiting a response.

