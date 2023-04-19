Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

High school choir goes viral after impromptu performance of the national anthem in DC

An Alabama school choir’s impromptu performance of the national anthem has now gone viral. (Source: WVTM, HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, CNN )
By Chip Scarborough
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WVTM) – An Alabama school choir’s impromptu performance of the national anthem has now gone viral.

The Hewitt-Trussville High School students were visiting Washington, D.C. over the weekend to perform in the National Cherry Blossom Festival parade.

Afterward, they decided to check out the Thomas Jefferson Memorial and were compelled to sing.

“It was really spontaneous,” choir member Isaac Crawford said. “We were just there singing the national anthem and everyone just went silent. It just really meant a lot to me that everybody was listening.”

Of the seven choir members, six are seniors and will be graduating in just a few weeks.

They said the memory of this event will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

“It was truly just an honor to be standing under Jefferson’s statue and singing about what our country believes in,” choir member Molly Bruno said.

Copyright 2023 WVTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy
Okla. Sheriffs’ Assoc. suspends McCurtain sheriff, others amid investigation into alleged threatening & racist remarks
More than a hundred people gathered outside the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office Monday, April...
Hundreds gather at McCurtain Co. Sheriff’s Office to call for resignation of sheriff, others over recording of threatening comments
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby Ridge after he was sent home from daycare on Friday...
Family relieved after scary baby swap at daycare
The Red River Bank in downtown Shreveport was robbed the morning of April 17, 2023.
Red River Bank in downtown Shreveport robbed Monday morning; arrest made
Claude Capers
Man wanted for alleged rape of 5-year-old

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP...
Maine deadly shooting suspect was recently released from prison
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting a union training center in Maryland on Wednesday.
LIVE: Biden discusses economic plan, deficit
Otis Redding III appears at his home in Macon, Ga., in 2017. Redding III has died from cancer...
Otis Redding III, who followed father into music, dies at 59
Police in Pickens pull a man over for a traffic stop and he serenades them with music.
WATCH: Man pulls out instruments, serenades officers during traffic stop