District E councilman hosting town hall meeting Wed. night
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport District E Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson is hosting a community meeting Wednesday evening.
The meeting will be held April 19 at the Southern Hills Community Center, located at 1002 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, at 6 p.m. Topics of discussion include:
- Crime and public safety
- Streets
- Economic development
- Property standards
Special guests at the meeting include:
- SPD Chief Wayne Smith
- SFD Chief Clarence Reese
- Alan Clarke, Planning Commission
- Jarvis Morgan, Dept. of Public Works
- Terrence Green, Dept. of Property Standards
- Gary Norman, Dept. of Public Works
