District E councilman hosting town hall meeting Wed. night

The community meeting is being held Wednesday evening.
The community meeting is being held Wednesday evening.(Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson)
By Jade Myers
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport District E Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson is hosting a community meeting Wednesday evening.

The meeting will be held April 19 at the Southern Hills Community Center, located at 1002 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, at 6 p.m. Topics of discussion include:

  • Crime and public safety
  • Streets
  • Economic development
  • Property standards

Special guests at the meeting include:

  • SPD Chief Wayne Smith
  • SFD Chief Clarence Reese
  • Alan Clarke, Planning Commission
  • Jarvis Morgan, Dept. of Public Works
  • Terrence Green, Dept. of Property Standards
  • Gary Norman, Dept. of Public Works

