District E councilman hosting town hall meeting Wed. night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport District E Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson is hosting a community meeting Wednesday evening.

The meeting will be held April 19 at the Southern Hills Community Center, located at 1002 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, at 6 p.m. Topics of discussion include:

Crime and public safety

Streets

Economic development

Property standards

Special guests at the meeting include:

SPD Chief Wayne Smith

SFD Chief Clarence Reese

Alan Clarke, Planning Commission

Jarvis Morgan, Dept. of Public Works

Terrence Green, Dept. of Property Standards

Gary Norman, Dept. of Public Works

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.