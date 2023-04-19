Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Coffee & Conversation deals with an array of issues

Sessions are held every Monday from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Samaritan Counseling Center in Shrevport provides assistance to women in need of help with a multitude of issues.

Coffee & Conversation is held every Monday from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the center, 1525 Stephens Ave. in Shreveport.

Valencia Jones joined KSLA News 12′s Priscilla Borrego on Monday (April 18) to discuss what types of conversations are being had and what women can expect.

More from the KSLA Café:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than a hundred people gathered outside the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office Monday, April...
Hundreds gather at McCurtain Co. Sheriff’s Office to call for resignation of sheriff, others over recording of threatening comments
The Red River Bank in downtown Shreveport was robbed the morning of April 17, 2023.
Red River Bank in downtown Shreveport robbed Monday morning
Claude Capers
Man wanted for alleged rape of 5-year-old
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’
More than a dozen cars in the parking of Willis-Knighton South on W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop...
More than a dozen cars at Willis-Knighton South broken into; police investigating

Latest News

Shreveport Green hosting cleanup for Love the Boot Week
Shreveport Green hosting cleanup for Love the Boot Week
Shreveport Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson Jr. calls District E community meeting April 19
Shreveport Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson Jr. calls District E community meeting April 19
Compassion for Lives creating a safe place to openly discuss root causes
Compassion for Lives creating a safe place to openly discuss root causes of some key issues
Shreveport Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson Jr. calls District E community meeting April 19
Shreveport Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson Jr. calls District E community meeting April 19