Coffee & Conversation deals with an array of issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Samaritan Counseling Center in Shrevport provides assistance to women in need of help with a multitude of issues.

Coffee & Conversation is held every Monday from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the center, 1525 Stephens Ave. in Shreveport.

Valencia Jones joined KSLA News 12′s Priscilla Borrego on Monday (April 18) to discuss what types of conversations are being had and what women can expect.

