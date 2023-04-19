Caddo Health Unit hosts STI testing event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - April is recognized as STI Awareness Month, so Caddo Parish is hosting a free public STI testing event this weekend.

The event will be held Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Caddo Parish Health Unit, located at 1035 Creswell Ave. Staff members will be at the event to administer tests, answer questions, and provide info on STIs, reproductive healthcare, and other public health topics, like immunizations. Those who attend the event will also be able to talk with community health workers and Medicaid representatives.

Free food, door prizes, and drinks will be available.

