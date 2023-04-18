Getting Answers
Shreveport Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson Jr. calls District E community meeting April 19

Volunteers needed for cleanup day April 22
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson Jr., who represents District E, is holding a community meeting Wednesday evening (April 19).

It will be held at the Southern Hills Community Center, located at 1002 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, and will start at 6 p.m. Topics of discussion will include crime and public safety, streets, economic development and property standards.

Special guests will include Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith; Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese; Alan Clarke, of the Metropolitan Planning Commission; Jarvis Morgan, of the Shreveport Department of Public Works; Terrance Green, of the Shreveport Department of Property Standards; and Gary Norman, of the Shreveport Department of Public Works.

For more information, contact Councilman Jackson by calling 318-673-5262 or sending email to alan.jackson@shreveportla.gov. Questions may also be directed to RJ Johnson at rj.johnson@shreveportla.gov.

Also coming up at the Southern Hills Community Center is a cleanup day. It will be held Saturday, April 22 from 8 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed to pick up trash from neighborhoods and businesses in the area. Those who want to participate should RSVP online here.

