Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Senate bill would allow transgender medical procedures for minors without parental consent

A Washington bill would allow medical transgender procedures for minors without parental consent.
A Washington bill would allow medical transgender procedures for minors without parental consent.(Oriel Frankie Ashcroft from Pexels via Canva)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Lawmakers are considering a bill in Washington state that would remove parents’ ability to intervene in their children’s medical care in certain circumstances.

KPTV reports that Senate Bill 5599 supporting youth and young adults seeking protected health care services has recently passed the House, paving the way for Gov. Jay Inslee’s approval.

The bill reportedly allows host homes for runaway youth to house them without parental permission. Furthermore, the host homes would not need to notify parents about where their kids are or if they are getting medical interventions if there is a compelling reason not to, which includes a youth seeking protected health services.

Shelters would be able to contact the Washington Department of Children, Youth, and Families instead of contacting parents.

Opponents have criticized the bill. Those opposed have said a parent’s job is to protect their child and that the bill strips parents of that ability.

The law, according to Republican Sen. John Braun, would violate the rights of parents.

“The only thing [the bill] would do is cause harm by driving a wedge between vulnerable kids and their parents, at a time when a teen lacks the perception and judgment to make critical life-altering decisions,” Braun said.

Democratic Rep. Tana Senn showed her support for the bill after it passed the House.

“I am saying tonight to them that I see you, that I affirm you, that I hear you, that I love you,” Senn reportedly said in a town hall.

Other states, including California, are exploring similar laws.

A bill was reportedly filed in California in March that would allow adolescents to be admitted to a group home without parental agreement with clearance from school counselors. That bill is currently being considered in the state Senate.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than a hundred people gathered outside the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office Monday, April...
Hundreds gather at McCurtain Co. Sheriff’s Office to call for resignation of sheriff, others over recording of threatening comments
The Red River Bank in downtown Shreveport was robbed the morning of April 17, 2023.
Red River Bank in downtown Shreveport robbed Monday morning
Claude Capers
Man wanted for alleged rape of 5-year-old
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’
More than a dozen cars in the parking of Willis-Knighton South on W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop...
More than a dozen cars at Willis-Knighton South broken into; police investigating

Latest News

McCurtain Co. Sheriff's Office responds to recording
McCurtain Co. Sheriff's Office responds to recording
A sloth was seen on ESA cameras last week during a rocket launch to explore Jupiter.
Sloth steals the show during European rocket launch to Jupiter
Compassion for Lives creating a safe place to openly discuss root causes
Compassion for Lives creating a safe place to openly discuss root causes of some key issues
FILE - Train cars pile up after a BNSF freight train derailed on March 30, 2023, near Raymond,...
Fractured rail found after fiery Minnesota derailment
FILE - Singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater...
Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant