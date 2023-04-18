Getting Answers
Professional networking mixer set April 26 at BeauxJax Crafthouse in Bossier City

Zack Blythe creating a place where collaboration is the goal
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A lack of partnerships, not knowing where to start or having a bad support system. These all are common problems that many small business owners face while trying to grow and expand.

Now one individual is making it his mission to bring Shreveport and Bossier City businesses together by creating a place where collaboration is the goal.

Zach Blythe sat down Monday (April 17) with KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego to discuss why he’s hosting Professional Networking Mixer, a cocktail hour business meeting, from 5-6 p.m. April 26 at BeauxJax Crafthouse, 501 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City.

He said the biggest obstacle to starting a business is meeting the right people and going through the right doors. That’s why people from all types of businesses, large and small, will be at the mixer to assist one another.

