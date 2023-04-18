Getting Answers
Mother of ‘Katie Bug’ testifies on House bill at State Legislative Session

Morgan Grantham's daughter Katie Grantham was killed in a car wreck in 2017.
By Doug Warner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The mother of a little girl killed in a car wreck attended the State Legislative Session in Baton Rouge to fight against a bill that is designed to offer legal protection to companies for the behavior of their employees.

Morgan Grantham feels such a bill would allow oil field companies to hide their negligence if their employees were involved in a fatal crash like the one that killed her daughter Katie Grantham in Nov. of 2017. She was only 4 years old.

Now, Morgan is trying to keep that same tragedy from happening to another family, which is why she’s fighting against the bill.

“An individual drug addict cannot be solely responsible for my safety in a company truck. That just can’t be it. He can’t be the only one that gets held accountable. That’s unacceptable. But this bill says that he would be the only one accountable if you don’t suspect impairment, okay? He’s driving an 18-wheeler. If he runs a red light and kills somebody, and they don’t drug test him then, like they did not drug test him in my case, then you’re never gonna’ know that he shouldn’t be driving anyway. We have four companies, four companies in Caddo, Bossier, and DeSoto Parish that have illegally hired this man because they cannot hire him after he first refused a drug test in 2014. He still has his CDL. And this bill says that these companies never have to admit that,” Morgan said.

Shane Christopher DeMoss, the driver of an oil rig company work truck, ran a redlight along LA Highway 3 just south of Benton, crashing into the 2005 Toyota 4Runner being driven by Morgan. The impact threw Katie from her booster seat, critically injuring the child. She died a week later as a result of her injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
‘Record verdict’ reached in ‘Katie Bug’ civil trial
Mother of ‘Katie Bug’ speaks about daughter’s passing, verdict of wrongful death trial

The trial also revealed the drug-impaired driver had been removed from multiple job sites, then fired and rehired. He also refused to take drug tests, but he continued to work in the industry for multiple companies. Morgan Grantham says he still works as a driver even today.

Grantham says her family was forced to sue just to gain access to his background and training. During the ruling, it was founded that the driver was 10% at fault, while his employer, Stuart Petroleum Testers, Inc., was 90% at fault.

After Katie’s death, Katie Bug’s Law was created. The new law expands drug testing at accident scenes. It’s now required that law enforcement test a driver for drugs if someone is critically injured in a crash.

