MISSING: Man from Shelby Co. may be heading to Arkansas

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Officials in Shelby County are looking for a missing man who may headed to Arkansas.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Francisco Ruiz, 21, was last seen Monday, April 17 around 6 a.m. in Center, Texas. He was driving a maroon/silver 2004 4-door Ford F-150 pickup truck. The truck has a Sundown Audio sticker in the bottom righthand corner of the back glass. The truck also has a large scratch on the passenger side doors.

Francisco Ruiz was last seen driving this Ford F-150 pickup truck. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Francisco Ruiz was last seen driving this Ford F-150 pickup truck. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Ruiz is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was reported missing by his family. Police say Ruiz has family in El Dorado, Ark. and may have driven through Logansport on his way to Arkansas.

Anyone with information on Ruiz’s whereabouts should call Investigator Aaron Jones at 963-572-7559, or call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 936-598-5601.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.