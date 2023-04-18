McCurtain County Memorial Hospital being evacuated due to bomb threat; no evidence of bomb found

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - McCurtain County Memorial Hospital was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after the hospital reportedly received a bomb threat.

Officials with the Idabel Police Department say the hospital received the threat around 3 p.m. April 18. The hospital was placed on lockdown, and evacuated a short time later.

The hospital is located at 1301 Lincoln Rd. in Idabel.

Officers with the Idabel Police Department responded to the scene, as well as the bomb squad. Officials say this was a precautionary measure since no evidence of a bomb has been found.

The evacuation of the hospital was in addition to a lockdown that was already in place as of 7 a.m. Monday due to the ongoing incident involving recordings of various county officials being made public.

“We, like many of you, became aware of local media coverage that made public, comments that were allegedly made by members of our county government. We have been advised that locals and persons from outside the area intend to hold a peaceful protest in response. I have spoken to Idabel Mayor, Craig Young. Mayor Young has assured me that he has faith in Idabel residents that they will be calm and still have their voices heard. To ensure that we are able to respond, if needed, to the medical needs of our patients and the community - I am ordering a lockdown of MMH at 7:00AM Monday, April 17 until lifted. A lockdown closes all entrances to MMH except the Emergency Room public entrance. Only persons seeking medical treatment will be allowed to enter. Children under age 18 may enter with one guardian. All outpatient services will be cancelled for Monday and the MMH Cafe will be closed to the public. We are committed to meeting the healthcare needs of our community and sufficient staff will be on duty as well as additional staff available. We will stay in communication with our city officials, including the Mayors office,” CEO Brian Whitfield said.

