McCurtain Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to protest, calls for resignation
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Tuesday, April 18 after the release of a recording where officials were reportedly caught making threatening and racist comments.
“The last 72 hours have been amongst the most difficult and disruptive in recent memory. This is a very complex situation and one we regret having to address.
There is and has been an ongoing investigation into multiple, significant violation of the Oklahoma Security of Communications Act, Title 13, Chapters 176.3 and 176.4 which states that it is illegal to secretly record a conversation in which you are not involved and do not have the consent of at least one of the involved parties. There is a significant number of victims of this criminal activity and it has taken significant effort and time to identify them and corroborate evidence.
Many of these recordings, like the one published by media outlets on Friday, have yet to be duly authenticated or validated. Our preliminary information indicates that the media released audio recording has, in fact, been altered. The motivation for doing so remains unclear at this point. That matter is actively being investigated.
In addition to being illegally obtained, the audio does not match the “transcription” of that audio, and is not precisely consistent with what has been put into print.
Multiple agencies are assisting in this ongoing investigation.
As a result of the press release that went out on Friday, a large number of threats of violence including death threats have been made against county employees and officials, their families and friends.
There will be continued press releases from this agency as the investigation comes to a close and findings are forwarded to the appropriate authorities for felony charges to be filed on those involved.”
A reporter at the McCurtain Gazette-News captured the recording that alleges Sheriff Kevin Clardy and other county officials could be heard discussing plans to kill Gazette reporters Chris and Bruce Willingham after a commission meeting on March 6.
According to the newspaper, Sheriff Clardy, District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings, Investigator Alicia Manning and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix could be heard making light of a case involving a woman dying in a fire, among other things.
In a transcript of the recording published by the Gazette, Jennings also made comments referencing the lynching of Black individuals. Jennings, Manning and Clardy were also heard discussing the possible hiring of hitmen, according to the newspaper.
Gov. Kevin Stitt says Clardy, Jennings, Manning and Hendrix should resign immediately. The governor is calling on the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) to look into the recorded comments.
The Oklahoma State Conference National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is also calling for the FBI and DOJ to investigate the Mud Creek area after some of the comments made in the recording alluded to hanging Black people at that location. NAACP officials echo the call for the immediate resignation of the officials.
