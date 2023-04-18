Getting Answers
Man shot in shoulder on Palm Road

He was walking down the street when it happened, a relative says
A 29-year-old man was shot in the shoulder as he was walking in the 3400 block of Palm Road in...
A 29-year-old man was shot in the shoulder as he was walking in the 3400 block of Palm Road in Shreveport at 8:40 p.m. April 17, 2023, a family member said.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 29-year-old man was shot in the shoulder as he was walking down the street, a family member said.

It happened in the 3400 block of Palm Road in Shreveport.

Police were summoned to the scene between Stanley and Avon avenues at 8:40 p.m. Monday, April 17, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Authorities have released no information about a possible suspect. Nor have any further details been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the shoulder as he was walking in the 3400 block of Palm Road in Shreveport at 8:40 p.m. April 17, 2023, a family member said.

