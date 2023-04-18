Getting Answers
A little cloudy while staying warm today

Strong to severe storms possible Thursday and Friday
By Austin Evans
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Another warm day in the ArkLaTex with highs once again expected to reach the low-80s in some places. A little more cloud cover is likely throughout the afternoon but it will still be quite bright and warm. Some isolated light to moderate showers are expected during the afternoon but the vast majority of you will stay dry. The southern portion of the region may be a bit cooler than to cloud cover. Lows tonight will drop to the upper-50s, the clouds will hold a lot of our heat from the day overnight.

By Thursday, a cold front will slowly approach from the northwest with showers and storms developing by late afternoon across our northwest zones. These storms will then increase in both coverage and intensity as they push southeast into more of the ArkLaTex by Thursday night. Severe weather is possible with large hail and damaging wind being the primary threats.

Looking ahead to Friday, the front will very slowly push south across the rest of the region with another round of storms likely, this time favoring locations along and south of I-20. Once again, some of these could turn severe with hail and wind the main issue. Then by the weekend, much cooler and drier air will arrive behind this front with highs by Saturday and Sunday about 10-15 degrees below normal. Despite plenty of sun, temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 60s on both days, and overnight lows could plunge into the 30s and 40s. There is the potential that we could be dealing with a frost in our far northern zones this weekend!

