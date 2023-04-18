LHSAA releases high school baseball playoff brackets
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the playoff schedule for high school baseball.
A number of teams from northwest Louisiana are in the playoffs, including North DeSoto, Doyline, Minden, Captain Shreve, Byrd, and others.
Click here to see all the brackets.
SCHEDULE
- Bi-District - April 19-22
- Regional (best of 3) - April 25-29
- Quarterfinals (best of 3) - May 3-6
- Semifinals - May 11
- Finals - May 13
The LHSAA Baseball State Tournament is scheduled for May 9-13 at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
