LHSAA releases high school baseball playoff brackets

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the playoff schedule for high school baseball.

A number of teams from northwest Louisiana are in the playoffs, including North DeSoto, Doyline, Minden, Captain Shreve, Byrd, and others.

Click here to see all the brackets.

SCHEDULE

Bi-District - April 19-22

Regional (best of 3) - April 25-29

Quarterfinals (best of 3) - May 3-6

Semifinals - May 11

Finals - May 13

The LHSAA Baseball State Tournament is scheduled for May 9-13 at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.