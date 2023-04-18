Emotional moments as Calvin Softball Team run rules in playoff win 48 hours after coach killed

WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - There was not a dry eye at Calvin High School Monday, April 17, as the Calvin High School softball team walked out on the field for their playoff game less than two days after their head coach was tragically killed.

Calvin’s softball coach, Chad Camp, 51, lost his life in a shooting Saturday night, according to the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Related Story: Winn Parish teen could be tried as an adult after allegedly killing father

On Sunday, the girls on the team unanimously decided that they would continue with their first-round playoff game against Castor.

“That’s what coach would want us to do,” said one of the Calvin players during the game.

The players put up a banner with Coach Camp’s face on it during the game in remembrance. The girls all wore bracelets with the quote “Put it in your heart and believe kid!” According to the team, that was one of the quotes that Camp used to say to motivate the girls.

As for the game, it could only be described as something that filmmakers would dream of. Heading into the sixth inning, the Lady Cougars were hanging on to a slim lead coming up to bat for the potential last time in the game. The Calvin defense would not have to return to the field as the Lady Cougars scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to walk it off run a 10-run-rule win over Castor 13-3.

Calvin’s win sends them to a second-round matchup against #7 Stanley as the Lady Cougars eye their third straight state championship. The players emphasized that this post-season run has been dedicated to Coach Camp.

Following the game, both teams shared a moment that left everyone with goosebumps. Both schools prayed in the middle of the field and the Castor players handed out flowers to each of the girls. The Calvin team also held a balloon release for Coach Camp.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.